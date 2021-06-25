Huobi Global Launches $100,000 Prophet Campaign Amid NFT Boom Strengthening Its Global Market

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have exploded in popularity this year in tandem with a rise in the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have exploded in popularity this year in tandem with a rise in the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aiming at increasing the liquidity of its NFT market, Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today, the launch of its NFT Prophet campaign.

"We have continued to pave our way to become the leading global exchange since the first half-year of 2021. The outcome is great and we have witnessed a rapid growth for our international market. As of now, there are 13 tokens listed on our NFT market, and among which, MATIC performed the best with its 24-hour trading volume reaching US$44.61 million on June 25, according to the real-time data from CoinGecko," stated Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

Polygon (MATIC) is an Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network with an aim to provide faster and cheaper transactions on Ethereum using Layer 2 sidechains. Huobi Global announced this week that it supports Polygon Network for ten assets including ETH, USDC, DAI, USDT, MATIC, AAVE, SUSHI, CRV, DOGE, and SHIBA. With the addition of Polygon Network, Huobi Global's trading system will be able to support a total of 5 protocols with the other four being ERC 20, TRC 20, HECO, and OMNI.

According to the data released by Token Insight's 2021 Q1 Spot Market Research Report, Huobi Global ranked first among all exchanges in the world with spot trading volume reaching US$100 billion within the period. Its latest HT monthly operation report also indicated that it had burned a total of 5.826 million HT, valued at approximately US$138.579 million in May.

Despite having achieved an extraordinary performance in its global markets, Huobi Global continues to lay out the NFT track and has launched a NFT Prophet Campaign with a 100,000 USDT prize pool. As the name reveals, to participate in the campaign, users will need to choose a token to trade with a minimum amount of 50 USDT daily during the activity period and if the token a user has chosen to trade is one with the highest positive price change percentage (from the listed tokens in our event), he/she will be rewarded on that day. All in all, there will be seven rounds of activity and participants whose tokens predicted rank top two of the list will be able to share a total of 49,000 USDT. However, to make this campaign more appealing, all users participated in the campaign would be eligible to share a prize pool of 15,000USDT equally.

Alongside the Prophet campaign, Huobi Global will also be rolling out "Invite Friends" program on the very same day. Users who invited friends to successfully registered an account with Huobi Global and completed the ID verification will be able to earn 200,000 NFT. Another 2,000,000 NFT could be earned by both existing users and their friends invited if certain tasks are completed by the invitees before June 30.

