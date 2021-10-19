Huobi Global Adds Mexican Peso (MXN) To List Of Fiat Currencies

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, has added Mexican Peso (MXN) to its list of tradable fiat currencies on the Huobi peer-to-peer (P2P) platform.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, has added Mexican Peso (MXN) to its list of tradable fiat currencies on the Huobi peer-to-peer (P2P) platform. Users can now use MXN to buy or sell BTC, USDT, ETH, EOS, XRP, HUSD, and other digital assets. They can also use it to post advertisements on the Huobi P2P platform, free of charge.

Unlike Huobi Global's fiat-to-crypto gateway which allows users to use their fiat balances in their Huobi Global accounts to buy crypto, Huobi P2P trading enables users to buy or sell digital assets directly with each other. Without a third party, users have more flexibility when it comes to trading time and prices. However, as it becomes more popular, there are growing safety concerns regarding P2P trading.

"We've developed an advanced P2P risk control system that keeps users' data safe and reduces friction by speeding up payments and transactions. P2P trading offers a bevy of benefits for users in regions around the world, so we're excited that many of our community members are taking advantage of it," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group.

Huobi's focus on user and asset safety has attracted many investors around the world. The exchange also provides 24/7 customer service and a real-time monitoring system to protect customer interests. By offering Mexican pesos, Huobi is enabling access to crypto for a population of over 120 million people.

"We're increasing the number of fiat currencies on our list of tradable fiat currencies, in order to enable more users to access crypto investment opportunities. The addition of the Mexican peso reflects a significant step towards our expansion in the Latin American and Mexican markets. In addition to P2P services, we'll continue to add more payment options on our platform, " added Mr. Du.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

