Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Reveals Nodes With 1M Votes

MDEX.COM, FilDA, Huobi Wallet, Booster, Allnodes, Channels, Legend, Alphanonce, and Coinwind have received the most votes

LONDON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced 9 nodes have surpassed 1 million votes each in its Global Node Campaign. Nodes play an important role in ensuring the stability and decentralization of HECO as it scales globally and welcomes new projects and decentralized applications (dApps) to the ecosystem.

According to live data on the Node Election dashboard, the nodes with more than one million votes are (in order of most to least votes):

MDEX , a decentralized AMM exchange (DEX).

, a decentralized AMM exchange (DEX). FilDA , a highly secure decentralized banking platform.

, a highly secure decentralized banking platform. Huobi Wallet , a DeFi wallet from Huobi Group.

, a DeFi wallet from Huobi Group. Booster , HECO's first and latest generation leveraged mining project.

, HECO's first and latest generation leveraged mining project. Alphanonce , a firm that manages over $200 million in digital assets trading and investments.

, a firm that manages over in digital assets trading and investments. CoinWind , a DeFi smart mining financial platform.

, a DeFi smart mining financial platform. Allnodes , a staking and validator nodes hosting provider platform.

, a staking and validator nodes hosting provider platform. Legend , the team behind the Legend, Legend Ⅱ,and Legend Ⅲ validators on Binance Smart Chain.

, the team behind the Legend, Legend Ⅱ,and Legend Ⅲ validators on Binance Smart Chain. Channels, a fully decentralized lending platform on HECO.

The other two nodes that make up the 11 validating notes are Shima Captial and Lightnet, though node rankings are updated every 6 hours.

Major nodes are eligible to make operational decisions for platform management, and both major nodes and backup nodes are rewarded with on-chain transaction fees. Node voters are rewarded when they vote for nodes that are chosen as main nodes and backup nodes on HECO, though each node has specific distribution models for voter revenue. With massive rewards to be earned and new rewards issued every six hours, HECO's Global Node Campaign has attracted tens of thousands of voters.

To further encourage the ecosystem's development, HECO has launched the HECO Global Hackathon, which supports early-stage projects and ideas from open source developer communities, enabling community members to leverage HECO's global platform. Developer projects building next-generation decentralized protocols and applications on HECO are encouraged to apply.To vote for your favorite node on HECO, visit https://www.heco123.com/en-us/vote-campaignc .

For more information on the HECO Global Hackathon, visit https://hecochain-hackathon.devpost.com/rules .

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 10.5 million total addresses with 422 million transactions made on the platform.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-eco-chain-heco-reveals-nodes-with-1m-votes-301335680.html

SOURCE HECO Chain