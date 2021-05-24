Huntsman Prices $400 Million Of Senior Notes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (HUN) - Get Report today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, has priced its offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2031. The notes will be offered to the public at a price of 99.930% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 2.950% per annum. Huntsman expects the offering to close on May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Huntsman intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full the $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 and to pay accrued but unpaid interest thereon, as well as any related premiums, fees and expenses.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; BofA Securities, Inc.; Barclays Capital Inc.; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; HSBC Securities ( USA) Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; PNC Capital Markets LLC; and TD Securities ( USA) LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp.; ICBC Standard Bank Plc; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as senior co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made under an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became automatically effective on February 25, 2019. The offering of the notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or from BofA Securities, Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Huntsman: Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, ability to achieve projected synergies, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

