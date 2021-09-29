Huntkey To Release Its New 20W PD Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, 20W PD chargers, which were developed, designed, and produced by Huntkey will be sold on Hunteky's Amazon CA ( Canada) store. October 11th is Canadian Thanksgiving Day and Huntkey will have a holiday sale on Amazon CA. Besides, fans who participated in Facebook activities will have chances to win Thanksgiving gifts prepared by Huntkey.

Huntkey is a well-known power supply company in China, which mainly produces power supplies, adapters, chargers and other product categories. In 2020, Huntkey became the first batch of enterprises in China to obtain both CCC and CQC certification. At the same time, Huntkey Group, as one of the main drafting units of CQC performance certification standards, has passed CQC performance certification and obtained certificates for many of its power supplies, adapters, chargers, power strips and other products, setting a new benchmark for power supply quality. Huntkey's product quality has obtained national recognition. Huntkey has more than ten years of experience in the R&D and manufacturing of mobile phone charger products and has cooperated and served the worldwide mainstream mobile phone manufacturers.

Recently, Apple's latest iPhone 13 series mobile phones have been officially put on sale. However, in terms of charging accessories, Apple still chooses to follow the policy of continuous environmental protection, and all models of the iPhone 13 series are not equipped with chargers. The cancellation of the standard charger is good news for third-party brands of fast-charging accessories. Apple's environmental protection strategy has triggered a revolution in the industry and has contributed to the prosperity of the 20W PD fast charging and fast charging market, which has played a role in accelerating the popularization of fast charging technology.

Although the iPhone 13 series mobile phones do not have an official charger, Apple's official website has pointed out that the phone not only supports the fast charging function, but also can charge about 50% of the power in 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher power charger. 20W PD fast charging has also become a fast-charging accessory for mobile phones recommended by Apple's official website.

Hunkey's 20W PD charger is suitable for the iPhone 12/13 series mobile phones. It has a similar size to the iPhone 5W charger and is about 50% smaller than iPhone 20W chargers. It looks like an ice cube with a dimension of 30*30*30mm. It has a white PC charging shell and the weight is around 43g. The USB-C port is compatible with PD and PPS fast charge protocols. It supports 100-240V~50/60HZ 0.6A input, and 5V3A, 9V2.22A output. According to laboratory test results, it can charge an iPhone to 50% within 30 minutes when it is paired with a MFI-certified cable. It was certified by FCC, UL, NOM, PD3.0 in 2021. It is safe to use because of its over current protection, over voltage protection, and short circuit protection.

In July, this charger was launched on Amazon US. In September, it entered the Vietnamese market and started to sell. In October, it will launch in Canada. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c-charger

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-release-its-new-20w-pd-charger-301387570.html

SOURCE Huntkey