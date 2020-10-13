Huntkey Launches Sales Campaign - Sourcing Season 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, recently launched its latest sales campaign - the Sourcing Season 2020. The campaign is targeted at Huntkey's global business partners (distributors) by offering them special deals and the lowest product prices from Oct. 09 th to Dec. 31 st, 2020.

The campaign covers a wide range of Huntkey hot-selling products, including PC power supplies, monitors, surge protectors, power strips, air purifiers, laptop adapters and PD chargers. According to the campaign policies, not only can Huntkey's distributors enjoy buy-then-get-for-free deals, but also they can get the lowest prices of the products than usual in this year.

During the campaign period, Huntkey will give away its products for free to its distributors after they place orders accordingly. For different product categories, Huntkey sets up various giveaway rules. However, the higher the order amount, the more free products that distributor will get. Apart from the above, Huntkey will also lower its product prices on its main categories, like PC power supply, power strip, laptop adapter and PD charger. Huntkey's distributors are assured that they can enjoy the lowest price within the whole year for one model from each product category.

"The campaign is a cost-effective chance for the distributors to prepare inventory for the upcoming Christmas holidays and new year," according to Huntkey's Marketing Director. "In spite of the current world economic downturn and instability, Huntkey is continuing with supporting its business partners."

