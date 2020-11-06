Huntington Releases Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Huntington released its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. This disclosure provides additional transparency regarding Huntington's ongoing commitment to address climate-related business risks and opportunities. The report serves as a companion to Huntington's 2019 Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report, published in June of 2020.

About Huntington

