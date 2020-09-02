Huntington Ingalls Industries Selected To Support Navy Expeditionary Logistics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) - Get Report Technical Solutions division was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to continue providing logistics support products and services to the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG). The five-year task order was awarded through SeaPort NxG and will be performed at Cheatham Annex, in Yorktown, with support from other HII locations in Virginia.

"For more than a decade, our team has delivered on the mission to ensure the Navy and Joint Forces have the materiel our nation's globally deployed military personnel need for optimal readiness," said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions' Defense & Federal Solutions business unit. "We are committed to this vital operation and look forward to continuing this decade-long partnership with NAVELSG."

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/kalmar .

HII will continue providing asset management, integrated logistics support and specialized services, including overhaul, kitting, equipment and network support. These activities will enhance NAVELSG's ability to support forward-deployed service members.

NAVELSG is a vital enabler of Maritime Prepositioning Forces, Joint Logistics Over The Shore operations and maritime forces ashore. NAVELSG provides expeditionary cargo handling services for surface, air and terminal operations, tactical fueling, and ordnance handling/reporting in support of worldwide naval, joint, interagency and combined forces.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Contact:

Beci BrentonBeci.Brenton@hii-co.com(202) 264-7143