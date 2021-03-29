Huntington Ingalls Industries-General Dynamics Team Awarded Contract Modification For Construction Of 10th Virginia-Class Block V Submarine Awarded By U.S. Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report announced today that the shipbuilding team, which includes its Newport News Shipbuilding division, has been awarded a contract modification in support of construction of the 10th Virginia-class Block V submarine.

In December 2019, Newport News and teaming partner General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $22 billion contract to build nine Virginia-class submarines. The contract modification, which exercises an option for the last fast-attack submarine of the block, brings the total value of the contract for Newport News to $9.8 billion.

"We are pleased that Congress supported the restoration of funding for the 10th Virginia-class boat in Block V," said Jason Ward, Newport News' vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. "We look forward to building and delivering the final boat of the block that maintains production at two submarines per year and continues to stabilize the industrial base."

In total, Newport News and Electric Boat have built and delivered 19 Virginia-class submarines. Construction on the 10th submarine of the Block V is expected to begin in early 2024.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

