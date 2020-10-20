Huntington Hospital Named America's 100 Best For Cardiac Care And Coronary Intervention Two Years In A Row By Healthgrades

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Hospital is one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for cardiac care and coronary intervention according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

"Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. "When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America's 100 Best Hospitals for cardiology for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes."

Huntington Hospital is currently expanding its care capabilities with its new Huntington Heart and Vascular Center, creating state-of-the-art facilities to provide cutting edge, compassionate care to our cardiology patients. The new facility is set to open late 2020.

"I'm so proud our hospital has been named one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care and Coronary Intervention, now for the second year in a row," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, President and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "These designations are a testament to the world-class care our entire cardiovascular services team offers our patients."

"While the pandemic continues, our number one priority is caring for our community," shares Azhil ( Alex) Durairaj, MD, medical director, cardiovascular services, Huntington Hospital. "Our cardiovascular team works hard every day to provide excellent and safe care to our patients. Heart disease impacts so many of our friends and family members. I encourage you to make your physical and mental well-being your first-priority during this challenging time - please see your doctor and don't delay the vital care you need."

Huntington Hospital was also recognized by Healthgrades for the following clinical achievements:

Recipient of the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Recipient of the Healthgrades Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Overall Cardiac Services for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Cardiology Services in 2021

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Coronary Interventional Procedures for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Cardiology Services for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures for 3 Years in a Row (2019-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Attack for 2 Years in a Row (2020-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 4 Years in a Row (2018-2021)

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

About Huntington HospitalHuntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed nonprofit hospital in Pasadena, California. The hospital offers the full spectrum of care for every need, in a variety of settings and through community partnerships. From primary care to urgent care, and from emergency care to trauma care, Huntington Hospital and its partners, ensure that community members receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. The hospital has received six consecutive 'A' grades by The Leapfrog Group, a national distinction recognizing Huntington Hospital's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-hospital-named-americas-100-best-for-cardiac-care-and-coronary-intervention-two-years-in-a-row-by-healthgrades-301156330.html

SOURCE Huntington Hospital