Huntington Beach Partners With LODGINGRevs For Short-Term Rental Solutions

DURANGO, Colo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Huntington Beach, California selected LODGINGRevs to support the City's ongoing short-term rental (STR) compliance efforts, including identification and monitoring of STRs, Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) collection and managing STR-related complaints via a 24/7 bilingual hotline.

"LODGINGRevs is a very reputable company and our outreach with other local cities supported the same conclusion," shared Jimmy Hoang, Code Enforcement Supervisor for Huntington Beach. "We are super excited for this partnership with LODGINGRevs and look forward to the implementation discussions and using their system for short-term rental enforcement in Huntington Beach!"

Dubbed "Surf City, USA" for its beautiful stretch of sandy beach that boasts ideal surfing conditions year-round, Huntington Beach continues to rank as one of Southern California's most desirable destinations. The increase in popularity of STRs seen throughout the country can be keenly felt in Huntington Beach, where hundreds of STRs currently operate within City limits.

Earlier this year, Huntington Beach City Council passed Ordinance 4224, designed to regulate STRs by requiring operators to obtain a short-term rental permit. As with many municipalities across the U.S., the community's primary concerns around STRs include preserving neighborhood character, and managing complaints regarding issues such as noise, trash and parking.

To support the City's efforts to manage STRs effectively, LODGINGRevs will identity and monitor STRs operating within the City, as well as provide access to a 24/7 bilingual hotline where local residents can submit STR-related complaints. LODGINGRevs will also provide the City with an online Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) remittance and reporting system to streamline collection of the 10% TOT due for all STR bookings.

In recent months, the City has worked closely with LODGINGRevs' RFP & Community Partnership Manager, Daniel Watts, who has been an invaluable resource to many communities working to address similar concerns. "Our team is genuinely thrilled to begin this new partnership with Huntington Beach," Watts shared. "Over the last 10 years, our company has gained a comprehensive understanding of the industry. We always welcome the opportunity to collaborate with communities, share our knowledge and be part of the long-term solution."

Since 2011, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs has provided dynamic short-term rental compliance and automated tax collection software solutions to cities across the nation. For more information, visit www.lodgingrevs.com (short-term rental solutions) or www.munirevs.com (tax collection).

