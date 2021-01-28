HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (" Hunter" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Florian M. Spiegl as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Following on the Company's successful transition and financing, Hunter is pleased to continue with strengthening its executive suite. "I am delighted to have Florian on board in this new chapter post-acquisition of the company we spent years building together. He brings a wealth of experience taking products from idea to market based on solid research," said Alex Medana, Hunter's CEO.

Dr. Spiegl is an innovator and serial entrepreneur in the financial technology sector with over 15 years of experience. His corporate career spans strategy consulting with the Boston Consulting Group to asset management with Credit Suisse. ​

Dr. Spiegl was a co-founder of fintech firm FinFabrik as well as the Hong Kong FinTech Association. He serves on the FinTech Advisory Board of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Dr. Spiegl holds a PhD and a MA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna.​

"The digitalization of the physical oil trading market is inevitable and underway but still unevenly distributed," said Dr. Spiegl. "It is a formidable opportunity to bring the benefits of this evolution specifically to independent producers. I am very pleased to be part of a strong team that creates real impact in this essential industry."

About Hunter Technology Corp. Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Alex MedanaChief Executive Officer (888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Hunter's business development plans. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Hunter's control, including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, market reaction, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Hunter believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Hunter does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Hunter should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Hunter will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. Please review Hunter's SEDAR filings including its management discussion and analysis available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting Hunter .

Wire Service Contact InvestorWire (IW) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorWire.com 212.418.1217 Office Editor@InvestorWire.com