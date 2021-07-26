Hunter Strategy Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique cloud engineering and agile DevOps firm, Hunter Strategy, announced earlier this week their entrance to Google Cloud's partner network. This strategic partnership certifies Hunter's technical expertise in agile cloud development. As a Google Cloud Partner, Hunter joins a premier alliance of Cloud engineers to expand services offerings around cloud advisory, migration, software security, automation, orchestration, and robust managed services capabilities.

"We are honored to partner with Google Cloud and serve at the intersection of defensive DevOps and agile engineering in support of our Mission Partner's toughest challenges" affirmed Principal DevOps Architect, Tyler Walker. "Joining the Partner Advantage Program will accelerate Hunter's capacity to design end-to-end cloud services and address our customers most intricate cloud requirements."

Operating as a platform as a service, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides a secure computing environment for customers and service providers to interact and leverage advanced security tools for data privacy and streamline operations. In addition, it also enables customer data and applications to run in the cloud environment.

Google Cloud's Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. The Partnership affirms Hunter's technically grounded expertise in Cloud engineering to secure customer infrastructure and workflows to Google Cloud.

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunter-strategy-joins-google-cloud-partner-program-301340046.html

SOURCE Hunter Strategy