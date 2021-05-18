Hunt Companies Appoints Matt Hunt As Senior Vice President, Environmental Social And Governance Officer

EL PASO, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Matt Hunt as Senior Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance Officer.

In this role, Mr. Hunt is responsible for implementing an enterprise-wide environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program for Hunt. In 2020, Hunt embarked on a mission to analyze, integrate and implement an enterprise-wide ESG program. Hunt's vision is to achieve continuous ESG improvement and remain a leader in corporate responsibility in the affordable housing, renewable energy, and solar energy construction sectors.

Mr. Hunt also manages Hunt Holdings LP, which acts as an incubator for new business opportunities that complement and advance the Company's real estate and infrastructure businesses. Since 2001, the Hunt portfolio has made commitments to over 45 venture capital funds and over 50 direct investments focusing on a range of markets and industries that include biotechnology, healthcare tech, financial tech, education tech, energy tech, IT hardware, SAAS, and innovative materials. Over $100 million in capital has been deployed towards this portfolio, and exits have come through M&A and IPOs.

Mr. Hunt joined Hunt in 2009 as a development manager in Hawaii. In this capacity, Mr. Hunt focused on leasing, building improvement projects, renewable energy projects, utility infrastructure improvements, and property management for a 500-acre property in Kalaeloa, Oahu. Mr. Hunt also spent three years working on the development of a 20 acre 5 MW solar field. The $30 million project went online in 2013 and is now one of Hawaii's largest solar fields. Mr. Hunt was also the lead development manager for a 42,000 square foot neighborhood retail center located in Kilauea, Kauai, which opened in 2018.

Mr. Hunt has a deep interest in sustainable development, renewable energy, and resource conservation. Mr. Hunt is Treasurer and Board Member of Western Resource Advocates, an environmental advocacy non-profit, and a Board Member of Aspen Pitkin County Employee Housing, Inc., an affordable housing non-profit. He is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and Urban Land Institute. He is also active with the Nature Conservancy, National Outdoor Leadership School, Roaring Fork Conservancy, and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.

"We are pleased to formalize our commitment to sound environmental, social, and governance standards through this appointment," said Woody Hunt, Senior Chairman of the Board at Hunt. "We look forward to the insights and opportunities to adapt and evolve as we work to continue to create opportunities and value for all of our key stakeholders."

Matthew Hunt received his undergraduate degree in Environmental Studies and Geography from the University of Colorado in Boulder and his MBA from the University of Denver with a concentration on finance and real estate development.

About Hunt CompaniesHunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

