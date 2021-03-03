HungerRush Launches its AI-Driven Text to Order Solution for Restaurant Chains 

HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HungerRush®, an industry-leading restaurant management system provider, announced today the launch of its AI-driven text to order solution to help restaurant chains drive growth. HungerRush TextAI is the newest addition to the company's focus on providing an integrated, multi-channel digital ordering solution that offers consumers the option to place orders on their channel of preference.

The technological innovation of HungerRush text to order resides in its conversational AI which accurately interprets orders placed using the SMS function of a mobile device. The combination of Natural Language Processing (NLP) with real-time quality control delivers a fast, convenient, and accurate customer ordering experience. Unlike traditional phone or other employee-assist formats, text to order virtually eliminates order errors and poor guest experiences due to long wait times and/or transcription errors of the order taker.

HungerRush TextAI comes with a built-in direct response marketing channel that allows brands to send promotions and reminders to their loyal customers on an opt-in basis. When connected to HungerRush Loyalty, text marketing provides a powerful tool to drive repeat orders and build more brand equity.

When integrated with the HungerRush Restaurant Management System, customer transaction and profile data is centralized across all ordering channels so restaurant chains can leverage this information anytime and anywhere to generate personalized promotional offers through the online loyalty module, mobile app, and text channels to drive repeat orders and higher order frequency.

"We're passionate about helping our restaurant chains thrive with the right approach to transform digitally," said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. "The restaurant industry is at a pivotal point where meeting consumers' needs for frictionless and safe ordering represents an important aspect of a great guest experience. We want to lead with our vision for innovative, integrated solutions that let restaurant operators own their business data and customer relationships to drive profitable growth."

"Text to order is the best and easiest ordering experience on the planet especially for a marketplace that prioritizes convenience," said Aaron Nilsson, CIO of Jet's Pizza.

The HungerRush TextAI solution provides:

AI-driven interpretation of text orders that improves the speed and ease of accepting digital orders for pickup or delivery.

Continuous learning and improved order accuracy.

A secondary confirmation process to clarify order accuracy, when needed.

Built-in text marketing for personalized promotional and loyalty efforts.

Web ordering capabilities, such as web-based text messages.

Integration with HungerRush POS, delivery management, online ordering, mobile app, reporting and management, payment processing, and loyalty program.

A streamlined checkout experience allowing use of a credit card on file, guest checkout, cash, and other digital payment options.

Learn more about HungerRush TextAI and text marketing solutions at: https://www.hungerrush.com/text-to-order/

About HungerRush

HungerRush offers a fully integrated restaurant management system (RMS) that lets the restaurant own the relationship with their customer by mastering operational efficiency, creating awesome guest experiences with ease, and mining customer transactional data for every drop of insight. The easy-to-use, highly configurable RMS system includes multi-channel digital ordering (i.e. online ordering, mobile app ordering, text ordering), loyalty and rewards, Point of Sale, Tablet POS, digital signage, delivery management and support, takeout and curbside communications, no-contact capabilities, and reporting and management.

All so you can focus on doing what you love: serving great food. For more information, visit hungerrush.com.

