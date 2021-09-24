Hunger Action Month // Clarins And FEED Release A 10-Year Retrospective Film By Paris Brosnan Documenting The Importance Of School Meals And The Ongoing Work To End Childhood Hunger

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging filmmaker Paris Brosnan releases a short film that captures a decade-long partnership with prestige beauty brand Clarins and FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, to help deliver high-quality, nutritious food into the hands of children around the world. Launched in 2011, the Clarins and FEED partnership has supported the ongoing work being done by FEED's giving partner, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and No Kid Hungry (NKH), helping fund more than 36 million school meals by the end of 2021.

Brosnan, the 20-year-old son of actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, proclaimed a FEED ambassador after traveling to Sri Lanka with Bush Lauren and Clarins company chairman Christian Courtin-Clarins in 2019, to document firsthand how WFP's work on the ground has been supporting children and helping develop the regional economy. "Traveling to Sri Lanka was an eye-opening experience," Brosnan spoke of the impact the trip had on him. "I was drawn to Clarins and FEED's mission to help solve childhood hunger through school feeding. This school meals program gives children a sense of belonging, community, and an education. A little goes a long way—collectively, small actions can make a lifechanging difference for those who need it most." Following Brosnan's film release in 2019, Paris and his brother Dylan Brosnan became the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors; they announced during the award show the impact of school meals, and their commitment to spread awareness about the impact of school meals—especially to a younger generation that's looking for ways to change the world.

WFP's school feeding programme is a powerful way to better engage vulnerable children in education and to help them thrive. Research shows that when children are given school meals, attendance doubles and academic performance greatly improves, enabling kids to learn, grow, and thrive—while empowering them to change their lives and the futures of their communities. One of the most inspiring aspects of this partnership is the support provided to WFP's Home Grown School Feeding initiative, which sources crops from local farmers to feed schoolchildren, thereby supporting the local economy and providing children with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious, and local.

To fund these efforts, Clarins and FEED tap into the prestige beauty brand's global reach and influence. During the Clarins Gift with Purpose FEED promotions each spring and fall, Clarins guests at Macy's, Nordstrom, Saks, Bloomingdales, and clarinsusa.com may purchase a cosmetics tote bag or pouch featuring the brand's logo and the number "7" indicating that the purchase has helped provide seven school meals for kids (inside are trial-size products as a thank-you token). "The number we put on every FEED bag or accessory connects customers with the cause in a tangible and shareable way," says Bush Lauren. "Each meal we are able to help provide truly makes a difference to the child who receives it—for some, it may be the only meal they receive all day—and an entire school year of consistent meals can truly change a life." Not only do guaranteed nutritious meals give children the energy they need to focus and learn, they also give parents an incentive to send their children to school—especially helpful for girls in countries where female education may not be as valued.

The partnership with FEED is a natural fit with Clarins' core values and mission. "I met Lauren 10 years ago, and very quickly we realized we shared the same values, the same spirit—respect for the environment, for life, for people," explains Courtin-Clarins. "Clarins believes that real beauty is expressed by taking action to make the world a better place. And we want to do more, the work is not over. Our children are the future. We owe it to them to provide education, nutrition, and good health." Through Brosnan's film, Clarins and FEED hope to further raise awareness about how people can create a real, measurable difference in the fight against childhood hunger—by making the world a better place for present and future generations, one meal at a time.

The full film can be viewed on the ClarinsUS YouTube channel and clarinsusa.com. Beginning today, September 24, 2021, in honor of the 10-year partnership and Hunger Action Month, for one week (up to $10,000), Clarins will donate funds to help provide 10 school meals for every social media post featuring a throwback school photo, tagging #ClarinsxFEED, @clarinsUSA, and @feed, to drive more awareness to the importance of school meals and help fight childhood hunger here in America, through support of No Kid Hungry.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet—more than 440,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED—more than 36 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2021.

Lucas Pétry, Clarins Communications Manager - lucas.petry@clarins.com

Melissa Reidhead, Clarins Senior Director, Communications - melissa.reidhead@clarins.com

About FEED

FEED is a social-impact driven lifestyle brand on a mission to end childhood hunger, through the sale of good products that do good. Founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED was born out of the desire to create a tangible, transparent, and shareable way for people to engage with the issue of worldwide hunger, using their everyday purchasing decisions. Every single product FEED makes—from the bags and accessories they are known for to the coffee they serve at the FEED Shop & Café in Brooklyn—helps provide school meals domestically and globally when purchased through the brand's incredible on-the-ground giving partners—the UN World Food Programme, No Kid Hungry, and Akshaya Patra. To date, FEED has helped provide more than 120 million meals—and counting.

Megan Heacock, Manager Community and Content - megan@feedprojects.com

About the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

Assisting around 100 million people in over 80 countries each year, the World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. As the international community has committed to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition by 2030, one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat. Food and food-related assistance lie at the heart of the struggle to break the cycle of hunger and poverty. The global average cost of a WFP school meal is just $0.25.

Vincent Browne, World Food Programme, Communication Officer, Rome - vincent.browne@wfp.org

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. A one dollar donation to No Kid Hungry can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.

Marcus Guthrie, No Kid Hungry, Corporate Partnerships Manager - mguthrie@strength.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunger-action-month--clarins-and-feed-release-a-10-year-retrospective-film-by-paris-brosnan-documenting-the-importance-of-school-meals-and-the-ongoing-work-to-end-childhood-hunger-301384839.html

SOURCE Clarins USA