Hungary's Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs To Modernize Its Business Support Systems

ST. LOUIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been chosen by Magyar Telekom, Hungary's leading telecommunications service provider, to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company's mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs' modernized platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining and digitizing its IT systems, strengthening its position as a flexible and agile communications provider in the Hungarian market.

Tibor Domokos, billing and revenue management tribe lead at Magyar Telekom, said: "Our aim at Magyar Telekom is to provide our customers the best experiences and offerings. As part of the Future of Billing initiative, we intend to maximize the customer experience by delivering a convenient, accurate and easy-to-understand end-to-end billing system, including payments and post-billing modules. We have begun the Future of Billing project in order to enhance our competitivity and boost our digitalization by simplifying the IT landscape and consolidating billing processes. Amdocs has a successful track record in delivering such transformational projects and has been our trusted IT partner for years. We look forward to working with them on this journey."

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said that: "An industry-wide transformation is underway as service providers gain business agility and IT velocity as the pace of modernization accelerates. Magyar Telekom is seizing this moment to consolidate its systems and provide a leading and truly agile offering to its customers. With the selection of Amdocs for its strategic Future of Billing program, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Magyar Telekom to modernize, digitize and automate its business."

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Magyar Telekom is Hungary's largest telecommunication operator, providing the full range of telecommunication and infocommunication (ICT) services, including fixed line, mobile phone, data transmission and non-voice as well as IT and system integration services. Magyar Telekom has a majority shareholding in Makedonski Telekom, North Macedonia's largest fixed-line and mobile operator. Magyar Telekom's majority shareholder (59.21 %) is Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V., indirectly fully owned by Deutsche Telekom AG. For further information visit www.telekom.hu

Jeff BarakAmdocs Public RelationsTel: +972 (0)52 645 3637Email: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Paul CampbellBabel PR for AmdocsTel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552Email: paul@babelpr.com

Magyar TelekomCorporate Communicationssajto@telekom.hu