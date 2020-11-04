Hundreds Of Thousands Of Lights Will Illuminate The Country And Our Homes In 2020!

Canadians across the country are encouraged to celebrate the holiday season and their shared traditions and values OTTAWA, ON, Nov.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas Lights Across Canada has revamped its 2020 program to follow public health guidelines and help Canadians feel pride as the holiday season approaches. This year, the program is expanding to reach across the country. Christmas Lights Across Canada is presented by exclusive sponsor Manulife.

Let's show off the lights that illuminate our country!

This year more than ever, all Canadians are encouraged to show off the lights that illuminate their communities! Capital cities, municipalities and towns across Canada will be invited to help light up the country. This year's program will also be an opportunity to explore Canada's most beautiful lights online.

Check out the new program for 2020

From November 30, 2020, to January 7, 2021, Canadians will be treated to thousands of magical lights that will illuminate Confederation Boulevard, the country's ceremonial route in the heart of Canada's Capital Region.

The artistic light installation Entre les rangs will be featured on Parliament Hill from November 30 to January 7. This feast for the senses will have the capital looking festive.

Due to public health guidelines, the lighting ceremonytraditionally held on Parliament Hill will be replaced by a nationwide virtual show in December. You can join in no matter where you are. More information will be released shortly.

The multimedia projection show will not be presented this year due to public health guidelines.

A proud and unifying tradition since 1985

Christmas Lights Across Canada , now in its 36 th year, takes place during the holiday season in Canada's Capital Region and is a perfect opportunity for all Canadians to get into the holiday spirit. Thousands of multicoloured lights will adorn national museums, embassies and other important sites.

Quotes

"We are all going through an unprecedented period, and the need to get together with loved ones will be stronger than ever as the holidays approach. Christmas Lights Across Canada is a proud tradition that symbolically unites us across the country. This year, Canadians are invited to celebrate in a whole new way and show off the lights that illuminate their communities."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Christmas Lights Across Canada is in its 36th year.

The lighting route illuminates Confederation Boulevard in Canada's Capital Region. You can enjoy it and the various sites each night from November 30, 2020, to January 7, 2021.

This year, Canadians from all across the country are invited to show off the lights that illuminate their communities and participate in the nationwide virtual programming.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor of Christmas Lights Across Canada.

