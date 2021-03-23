Humblemaker Coffee Co. Debuts TACA Whole Bean Blend For Autism Action Month

SEAL BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness-focused coffee brand, Humblemaker Coffee Co. , announced today that they are partnering with The Autism Community in Action (TACA) to create a custom coffee in honor of Autism Action Month this April. The roasted-to-order TACA Blend will be sold in both in their Seal Beach cafe and online beginning April 1, and all proceeds will be donated to TACA. The price for a 12 oz. bag will be $18. The handcrafted, mélange roast is available as whole bean or ground coffee and has cupping notes of dark chocolate, creamy caramel, and fresh vanilla bean - perfect for drip or pour-over brewing.

Humblemaker and TACA, both companies on a mission to enrich the lives of children and families living with autism, have made great strides to help the autism community. TACA is a national organization that provides services and support to bring families together and engage in social-educational activities that positively impact the long-term health, well-being, and quality of life for children with autism. This is done through a series of relevant and targeted educational, social, legal and financial assistance programs.

Leveraging their coffee brand to have a positive impact on society, Humblemaker established a 501c3 non-profit, Ten for Autism , which encourages for-profit businesses to donate up to 10% of their annual net profits to enable children with autism the opportunity to experience surfing, music, and the great outdoors. Funds raised are distributed to a network of autism-based nonprofits and therapy-based Humblemaker-sponsored events, which give children the opportunity to discover the ocean & nature, enjoy music, and interact with peers to foster positive role modeling, self-confidence and leadership skills.

"With an everlasting vision to utilize our brand to have a positive impact on the world, and especially on the autism community, we wanted to do something meaningful for Autism Awareness Month. As we were brainstorming organizations to partner with, we couldn't think of anyone who fit the bill more seamlessly than TACA," said Humblemaker's Co-Founder, Bryan Marseilles. "We love that TACA is Orange County based and provides a beautiful community for children and families with autism across the nation. I've heard nothing but great things and couldn't be more thrilled to be working with and donating proceeds of our new SKU to such an incredible organization."

"We were thrilled when Humblemaker came to us with the opportunity to partner with them to do something impactful for Autism Action Month," said TACA Co-Founder, Lisa Ackerman. "We see this as the first of many exciting partnerships with Humblemaker that will help TACA to provide free programs and services to even more families living with autism."

About Humblemaker Coffee Co. Humblemaker is a wellness-focused craft coffee company, based in Seal Beach, CA and co-founded by long-time friends Bryan Marseilles and Chris Smith. Marseilles and Smith started Humblemaker in 2018 out of a desire to share their passion for the outdoors with their children and leave them something they built from the ground up that has a lasting, positive impact on society. Humblemaker is home to the first ever vitamin-infused cold brew shots, which are made with the highest quality, responsibly sourced, fresh roasted organic coffees and have zero sugars. Humblemaker also offers an array of unique and delicious organic craft coffee beans including light, medium, and dark single-origin and blended roasts from countries all over the world. Humblemaker proudly donates 10% of annual profits to their program, #TenForAutism to enable children with autism to experience surfing, music, and the great outdoors. To learn more about this initiative, visit TenForAutism.org

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA) The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, CA with staff and volunteers working across the country, TACA offers: Coffee Talks - free educational meetings, webinars, parent mentor program, an online Hope and Help support group, an annual National Autism Conference and a free Autism Journey Guide given to newly diagnosed families. TACA has a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. TACA annually serves more than 75,000 individuals living with autism and adding on average 600 new members every month. For more information visit www.tacanow.org

