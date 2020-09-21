Humble Juice Co. Receives Premarket Tobacco Product Application Acceptance Letter From FDA

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Juice Co., a leading e-liquid manufacturer with a humble beginning, announced today the receipt of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) acceptance letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Humble submitted its application to the FDA on Sept. 3, and is seeking the FDA's authorization for the marketing and sale of its suite of e-liquid products.

"Since starting Humble in 2015, we've grown more than I could have ever imagined. During that time, we've expanded the business while being mindful of future regulation of the e-liquids industry," said Humble CEO Daniel Clark. "For the past several months, the Humble team has dedicated time and resources to compiling the necessary materials for our PMTA. We are confident in our submission and look forward to providing our customers with flavor-filled, affordable and complaint e-juice long into the future."

Humble's PMTA submission includes product-specific details, consumer survey data, and scientific studies and analyses, as well as risk assessments. Its application specifically pursues marketing orders for 84 e-liquid products in various flavors, nicotine levels and sizes.

"Our long-term strategy will include the release of additional flavors and nicotine levels," said Clark. "In the near term, we are focused on working with the FDA to obtain marketing orders for the products submitted in our initial PMTA."

Clark added that the Humble team looks forward to the next step in the PMTA journey: the preliminary scientific review of its application.

About Humble Juice Co.

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Clark, the Southern California-based company, was born from a single idea: Hardworking, honest people can make high-quality vape e-juice at an affordable price. That humble goal has resulted in the brand's demand both domestically and internationally, a robust e-commerce and retailer presence, and a thriving innovation pipeline.

Humble is committed to producing flavor-filled and complaint e-juice, and is currently undergoing the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To learn more about Humble, visit www.humblejuiceco.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble-juice-co-receives-premarket-tobacco-product-application-acceptance-letter-from-fda-301135054.html

SOURCE Humble Juice Co.