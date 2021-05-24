Humble Introduces CBD Product Line Designed For An On-the-go, Active Lifestyle

Humble CBD debuted during the 2021 TPE International trade show, May 12-14, in Las Vegas, Nevada

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Specialty Products, LLC, the company behind Humble Hemp Wraps, is pleased to announce its newest hemp-derived product line. Created with life enthusiasts in mind, Humble CBD products are designed to serve as everyday essentials for the body and mind.

"Now more than ever, people are embracing energetic routines that drive them to push further each day."

"We are excited to introduce our products to surfers, skaters, snowboard enthusiasts and beyond as an option to incorporate into their wellness regimens," said Daniel Clark, CEO of Humble. "Now more than ever, people are embracing energetic routines that drive them to push further each day. We know sustaining a dynamic life requires dynamic solutions, which is why Humble CBD products are designed to boost focus and help relaxation and recovery."

The company debuted its full Humble CBD product lineup alongside its recently launched Humble Hemp Wraps product line during the 2021 TPE International trade show, May 12-14, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The full lineup features five product formats, allowing on-the-go consumers the ability to easily identify the best method of consumption for their individual journey.

Humble CBD products include:

Balm 1,000 mg of CBD in a 1.67 oz bottle roll-on featured in a refreshing eucalyptus mint scent

Chewable 750 mg of CBD in a 30-count container or 100 mg of CBD in a 10-count container in assorted flavors

Dropper 60 ML droppers in three CBD strengths (1,000 mg, 1,500 mg and 2,000 mg) and eight flavor options

Softgel 900 mg of CBD in a 30-count bottle or 100 mg of CBD in a 10-count pack

Twist Six single-serve oil drops featuring 33 mg of CBD per serving; available in four flavor options

"Whether you prefer a topical, a chewable or a single serving dropper, Humble CBD is dedicated to helping you find the perfect product to fit your needs," added Clark.

Humble's CBD products are lab tested, gluten free and made from industrial hemp grown in the United States of America. Humble CBD stands behind its high-quality products, which are available for purchase in select retailers and online at www.humblecbd.com.

Media Contact Steve Davidson info@humblecbd.com

About Humble CBDFounded in 2021 by Daniel Clark, the Southern California-based brand was born from an appreciation for go-getters, active lifestyles and natural solutions helping to enhance your life journey while staying grounded.

To learn more about Humble CBD, visit www.humblecbd.com.

About Humble Specialty Products, LLCHumble Specialty Products, LLC is a consumer products company based in Southern California. Humble Specialty Products' focus is adult-use, next-generation products including its recently launched Humble Hemp Wraps and Humble CBD brands.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble-introduces-cbd-product-line-designed-for-an-on-the-go-active-lifestyle-301297949.html

SOURCE Humble Specialty Products, LLC