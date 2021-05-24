HUMBL Announces Successful Launch Of NFT Gallery

San Diego, California, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is excited to announce the launch of its HUMBL Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Gallery, which will be available on its website HUMBLpay.

San Diego, California, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is excited to announce the launch of its HUMBL Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Gallery, which will be available on its website HUMBLpay.com. The HUMBL NFT Gallery will allow content creators to create NFTs and consumers to purchase them.

HUMBL is a new, digital assets platform that is being built to package blockchain tokenization into simple use cases for customers, such as payments, ticketing, NFTs and financial services.

The focus of the HUMBL NFT Gallery will be to provide white-glove creative services and distribution mechanisms to digital creators, artists, and entertainers in key verticals like: sports, music, entertainment, fashion, gaming and photography.

The initial HUMBL NFT Gallery will be a collection of photography from celebrity photographers Andrew Small and Jared Raskind (Smallz + Raskind), who have spent the last decade of their career creating collections for both private and public conception in areas such as film, magazine, music and the visual arts.

The initial auction has been extended through Friday, May 28 at 2:00pm (PST).

"We consider it a rare opportunity at HUMBL, to build a consumer brand on the front end of a technology cycle like blockchain," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "We look forward to collaborating with our partners to help lead and define this exciting new category in the days ahead."

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects creators, consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL has three core business divisions: HUMBL Pay, HUMBL Marketplace, and HUMBL Financial, which work together to package new technologies like blockchain for global consumers.

