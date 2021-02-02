Humax To Supply RAiDEA Mobility Service Platform To Leading Car Rental Company In The Middle East

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humax, a total mobility platform provider, has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian business WTC Auto Rent - the leading car rental organization in the Middle East.

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humax, a total mobility platform provider, has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian business WTC Auto Rent - the leading car rental organization in the Middle East. This new agreement will see Humax supply WTC with the RAiDEA mobility service platform (powered by its affiliated company, Alticast) for contactless car rental automation services.

RAiDEA is an all-in-one mobility service platform that provides an array of services such as B2C, B2B and P2P. This technology is suitable for round trip, one way and free-floating infrastructures, and is designed for vehicles including cars, motorcycles, bikes and electric scooters.

As a result of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, car rental operators around the world are facing significant business challenges due to reduced utilization and poor financial performance. In an effort to overcome these difficulties and improve the business environment, WTC will introduce the RAiDEA platform to provide contactless rental car services.

These services will enable WTC to reduce costs through contactless operation and automation of existing face-to-face transactions, increase vehicle utilization and diversify revenue through the application of new rental business models. Furthermore, customer loyalty is expected to grow thanks to improvements in the digital rental experience.

Mi-sung Cho, CTO at Alticast, said: "After successfully commercializing the RAiDEA platform through Carplat, a Korean corporate car-sharing service provider, in June 2020, Humax is pleased to be partnering with WTC to enhance its contactless services. This collaboration recognizes the competitiveness of RAiDEA as a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that offers a complete solution including rental automation and car sharing services."

Jeff Kim, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Humax, said: "Following this agreement, we expect our global business expansion to accelerate rapidly with major Car Sharing Operators (CSOs) and car rental companies."

Learn more about Humax's mobility solutions at https://biz.humaxdigital.com.

About Humax

Founded in 1989, Humax is a leading gateway developer dedicated to providing better content delivery systems for consumers through continuous research, development and innovations. With 20 overseas subsidiaries and branches across the globe, Humax currently provides 80 major broadcasting companies and mobile carriers with high-quality video gateways, set-top boxes and broadband gateways. Humax is also active in the field of mobility business encompassing mobility service platform, mobility device platform and mobility hub platform.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humax-to-supply-raidea-mobility-service-platform-to-leading-car-rental-company-in-the-middle-east-301215589.html

SOURCE Humax