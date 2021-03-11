Humax To Supply Car Sharing Service Platform To IDRIVE In The Middle East

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humax has today unveiled a new agreement with iDRIVE - Saudi Arabia's first car sharing organization - for the supply of its RAiDEA total mobility service platform.

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humax has today unveiled a new agreement with iDRIVE - Saudi Arabia's first car sharing organization - for the supply of its RAiDEA total mobility service platform.

RAiDEA (powered by Humax affiliated company, Alticast) is an all-in-one mobility service platform that provides an array of services such as B2C, B2B and P2P. This technology is suitable for round trip, one way and free-floating infrastructures, and is designed for vehicles including cars, motorcycles, bikes and electric scooters.

iDRIVE is the first car sharing service company in Saudi Arabia and has been operating consumer car sharing services since 2018. Through this contract, its existing mobility service platform has been completely replaced with RAiDEA to deliver a more advanced B2C solution. In the future, iDRIVE plans to introduce a new B2B car sharing service.

Mi-sung Cho, CTO at Alticast, said: "This agreement with iDRIVE recognises RAiDEA's reliability and competitiveness as an integrated platform for a range of mobility services. We expect to see further organizations convert from competing mobility service platforms to our proven RAiDEA technology. Existing car sharing operators such as iDRIVE benefit from cost savings by incorporating our system to implement advanced services. We are also able to provide flexible and customized solutions, which are an ideal choice for new Mobility as a Service (MaaS) businesses."

Jeff Kim, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Humax, commented: "Humax is supplying its mobility service platform to a range of service providers including Carplat, a Korean corporate car sharing operator, and is strengthening the competitiveness of RAiDEA products by expanding into global mobility services, based on its proven industry knowledge. RAiDEA is growing into a mobility service platform that delivers an outstanding experience for both service providers and customers, and is extending its potential through the connection of additional services that utilize parking lots as mobility hubs, for example. As a result, it is expected that our global business expansion will begin in earnest for major Car Sharing Operators (CSO) in Southeast Asia and Europe."

Learn more about Humax's mobility solutions at https://biz.humaxdigital.com.

About HumaxFounded in 1989, Humax is a leading gateway developer dedicated to providing better content delivery systems for consumers through continuous research, development and innovations. With 20 overseas subsidiaries and branches across the globe, Humax currently provides 80 major broadcasting companies and mobile carriers with high-quality video gateways, set-top boxes and broadband gateways. Humax is also active in the field of mobility business encompassing a mobility service platform, mobility device platform and mobility hub platform.

About iDRIVEiDRIVE is the first Saudi company specialized in the field of smart mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company was established in 2018 and launched its first smart mobility application for renting vehicles in 2019 in an easy and smart way that enables you to carry out your journey in complete safety, speed, and at a lower cost.

Learn more about iDRIVE at http://idrive-ksa.com

Why iDRIVE 'smart mobility'?The concept of 'smart mobility' represents an amazing development in the field of vehicle rental and smart transportation around the world. It is the most dynamic way for you to rent a vehicle away from the traditional procedures. The smart application based company iDRIVE has conveyed this experience to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the best possible way and by using the highest safety levels through the use of the latest technology to suit the Saudi society.

