Humanly.io Drives Recruitment Innovation For Moss Adams, Worldwide Flight Services, And The Seattle Storm

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanly.io announces a successful momentum raise to continue company growth and product development. Better pre-hire conversations result in better hires for companies seeking quality and diverse employees. Launched in July of 2019, Humanly.io has spent the last two years perfecting conversational AI to speed the hiring process, allowing humans to remain at the heart of recruiting. Utilizing linguistic theory and maintaining a primary focus on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging) in hiring, Humanly.io uses innovation to empower both hiring authorities and job applicants.

Humanly.io Completes $4.2 Million Momentum Raise to Improve the Recruiting Process.

"We've been blessed with some of the best investors and advisors in the world — helping us create a strong team foundation around being successful, together." - Prem Kumar, Humanly.io Co-Founder & CEO

Celebrating a total raise of $4.2 million, Humanly.io shares a unified approach with their investment partners. "Humanly.io brings equity into direct candidate conversations," says Nasir Qadree, Founder and Managing Partner at Zeal Capital Partners. He continues, "We are excited for the alignment between Humanly.io and Zeal's Future of Work investment portfolio, along with its impressive growth and the promise to improve the hiring process."

Kumar continues, "Our amazing customers are leading the way in using Humanly to save time and improve candidate experience. Our 6X growth last year is due to innovative hiring leaders joining us on this journey. I'm also blessed to work with a diverse and intellectually curious team, the Humanly Humans ."

Humanly.io CEO Prem Kumar continues, "The pandemic exposed how broken hiring is. The future of hiring is NOW and centers around direct candidate interactions, driving efficiency, inclusion & belonging therein. Technological innovation plus intelligent process and people teams will continue to expand the conversational AI for recruiting, as well as the HR continuum - beyond what we know today."

Moss Adams' Silke Olsen states, "Humanly.io has been an extremely valuable tool for Moss Adams across our last three campus recruiting seasons. It levels up the experience for our candidates and increases productivity for our recruiting team by automating processes that give us back valuable time. The integration with our ATS was also key to success in our partnership." Talent Acquisition Associate Director at Moss Adams

Humanly.io works with leaders in technology, professional services, aviation, home/elder care, and hospitality, including Microsoft, Moss Adams, Seattle Storm, Home Care Assistance, Fazoli's, Turning Point, and Worldwide Flight Services.

About Humanly.io The world of recruiting is changing rapidly. We know automation is part of the equation — and yet it's not enough. This is why we believe direct candidate conversations are the gateway to measure candidate quality and drive better hiring efficiencies. Humanly.io's conversational AI for recruiting is where automation and people work seamlessly together to help organizations surface the most qualified, diverse applicant pool at scale.

For two consecutive years, Humanly has been ranked as one of the best AI recruiting tools and HR chatbots. Co-headquartered in Seattle, WA, and Sacramento, CA, Humanly.io is backed by leading investors such as Zeal Capital Partners, Spark Growth Ventures, Moneta Ventures, Basecamp Fund, Growth Factory Capital, and Y Combinator. For additional information, please visit us at humanly.io , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

