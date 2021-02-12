Humanist Beauty Herban Wisdom Facial Oil Is Now EWG Verified

TOPANGA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanist Beauty announces today that its debut product, Herban Wisdom™ Facial Oil, is now EWG Verified ™ to meet the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) industry-leading clean beauty standards. EWG is widely recognized as the most trusted and rigorous evaluator of personal care products by awarding this prestigious mark only to products that meet robust ingredient and transparency requirements.

Humanist Beauty skincare launched in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the brand quickly rose to become recognized as a leader in ethical, inclusive beauty. With a DNA centered on diversity appreciation, holistic wellness, and eco sustainability, the upstart brand embodies the key values of integrity that today's conscious consumers seek.

"I wanted the Herban Wisdom™ Facial Oil formula vetted by EWG to be completely transparent about its true safety profile," states Jennifer Norman, Founder of Humanist Beauty. "The EWG Verified™ seal is special, because it recognizes those of us who go above and beyond to ensure we are delivering the cleanest, safest, healthiest products to market. Having this formula officially EWG Verified ™ reinforces Humanist Beauty's position as offering Better Skincare for Better Humans."

The Humanist Beauty brand upholds strict criteria for formula development. Its ingredients are sourced based upon a vetting process that eliminates hazardous materials on EWG's Skin Deep ® cosmetic database, those known to contain harmful contaminants or heavy metals, those associated with unsustainable farming practices, and those associated with any undesired labor practices. Being a 100% vegan and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free line, it also prohibits animal by-products and animal testing.

The EWG Verification process goes far beyond the safety measures of the EWG Skin Deep ® cosmetic database alone. Whereas the Skin Deep ® rating scale gives a general indication of an ingredient's safety, the EWG Verification process takes into account tens of thousands of restrictions and prohibitions based upon country regulations, safe formulation levels, product usage, and likelihood of contamination.

"Like EWG, Humanist Beauty is committed to moving the market toward healthier products," said Jocelyn Lyle, EWG senior vice president for partnerships and development. "EWG is delighted that one of their products has earned the EWG VERIFIED mark."

About Herban Wisdom™ Facial Oil

Herban Wisdom™ Facial Oil is custom formulated to calm the appearance of dry, sensitive skin with natural plant potency. It is the first topical CBD treatment serum designed for holistic mind-body-soul wellness from Humanist Beauty. The formula fuses ancient medicinal plant extracts with modern botanical actives to address visible and sensorial balance as part of a twice daily self-care ritual. The Facial Oil combines organically cultivated full-spectrum whole hemp CBD; adaptogenic, Ayurvedic and super antioxidant herbs; bioidentical lipids; Korean fermented oil; sea algae, and aromatherapy to deliver calming, soothing, and glowing benefits. The formula is 100% plant-based, 100% vegan, waterless, preservative-free, dye-free, artificial fragrance-free, and gender-neutral.

About Environmental Working GroupThe Environmental Working Group is a leading national nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make more informed decisions about their health, the environment, and the products they buy through research, education, and advocacy. With over nine million annual visits, its popular Skin Deep ® online database is a valuable tool for consumers to make healthier purchasing choices for themselves and their families. Through research, advocacy, and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action.

About Humanist Beauty

Humanist Beauty skincare is owned by The Human Beauty Movement, PBC, a public benefit company and Certified B Corporation whose mission is to foster diversity, wellness, and sustainability in the beauty industry and beyond. Shortly after launch, New Hope Media granted Humanist Beauty the NEXTY Award for Best New Personal Care / Beauty Product, honoring the Herban Wisdom™ Facial Oil for symbolizing Inspiration, Innovation, and Integrity in the global natural products industry. Humanist Beauty products are sold on https://humanistbeauty.com.

