Humanising Autonomy Delivers Industry Leading VRU Perception On Ambarella CVflow® AI Vision Processors For Next-gen Dash Cams

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanising Autonomy, a predictive AI company, announced today it is working with Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA) to deliver cutting edge perception and human behaviour analytics for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and consumer dash cameras. Integrating Humanising Autonomy's HAxEdge intent prediction engine and Ambarella's CVflow ® chip range enables advanced vulnerable road user (VRU) perception in a variety of automotive cameras, with the solution available now for immediate deployment.

The solution combines Ambarella's deep understanding of core computer vision algorithms with Humanising Autonomy's specialised knowledge of human intent prediction, bringing an exceptional, automotive grade, ASIL B-rated camera solution to market. Device manufacturers and automakers can improve safety critical functionality of ADAS and AV systems with the HAxEdge optimized on the CVflow range of SoCs. The low-power, modular solution can be deployed for a variety of use cases including: real time intent prediction for forward collision warning, blind spot detection, automated emergency braking and adapted cruise control functionality.

Said Humanising Autonomy chief executive officer Maya Pindeus: "Ambarella and Humanising Autonomy are aligned in our missions to provide precise, accurate perception in all environments." She continued, "Combined with the power of the CVflow chip, the HAxEdge will empower OEM, Tier 1 and device suppliers to improve safety for the driver and pedestrian alike."

Ambarella vice president of marketing and business development Chris Day added: "This collaboration gives dash cam and automotive manufacturers easy access to leading-edge perception and human behaviour analytics optimized on a single, low-power AI vision processor for a broad range of applications and with fast time-to-market."

Humanising Autonomy's HAxEdge product is a state-of-the-art intent prediction engine that extracts observable and inferable behaviours from video data to predict the full range of human actions. Ambarella's chip architecture is based on a deep understanding of core computer vision algorithms, and it includes CVflow—a dedicated vision processing engine programmed with a high-level algorithm description—which allows Ambarella's architecture to scale performance to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.

ABOUT HUMANISING AUTONOMY

Humanising Autonomy is a predictive AI company creating a global standard that improves the way automated systems interact with people in any environment. As a critical perception technology, Humanising Autonomy's intent prediction engine provides real-time accident and near miss prevention, improving the safety and efficiency of urban mobility systems across cities worldwide. With equal gender representation and a hugely diverse team, the company is actively hiring for both commercial and tech roles to grow and accelerate towards their vision of better interactions between people and autonomous technology worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.humanisingautonomy.com.

