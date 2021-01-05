Humanigen To Present At Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN)("Humanigen"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm' with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab™, today announced that the Company's management team will present and host meetings with investors and potential partners next week at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 23 rd Annual ICR Conference being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

Management will provide an update on enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an update on the commercial preparation ahead of a potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab as well as an overview of the Company's other programs.

Details for the upcoming virtual investor conferences are below:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021Presentation Viewable Starting at 6:00 AM ETEvent Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/b7204c9c-e187-4cbf-abf0-cb4bd62e817c

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021Presentation Time: 8:20 AM ETEvent Link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35565-humanigen/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

2021 ICR Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021Fireside Chat with Cosme Ordonez, National Securities: 1:00 PM ETEvent Link: https://icrinc.touchcast.com/showtime/icr-conference/embed/19b8209f-86ae-93a7-6351-107304d2f9d0

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company's immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to grow our business; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005907/en/