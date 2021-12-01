Humanigen Announces Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Lancet Respiratory Medicine Publications And Provide A Corporate Update

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss The Lancet...

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss The Lancet Respiratory Medicine publications and provide a corporate update at 8am EST on December 2, 2021.

The peer-reviewed paper in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine is available via the follow link: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(21)00494-X

The associated comment in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine is available via the following link: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(21)00539-7

Details about how to access the conference call and webcast are provided below:

Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3546628/89B026371EFD46CB1F47B869C82E1992

The webcast will be available for up to one year under the Events & Presentations section of Humanigen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.humanigen.com/English/events-and-presentations/

Dial by Phone:United States (Toll Free): (844)-200-6205

All other locations: +1 (929)-526-1599

Access code: 259894

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (Humanigen), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‛cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is a first-in class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results from preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, investigation showed high levels of GM-CSF secreting T cells were associated with disease severity and intensive care unit admission. Humanigen's Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study suggests early intervention with lenzilumab may prevent cytokine storm in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Humanigen has submitted lenzilumab to Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom for a rolling review towards potential Conditional Marketing Authorization. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

