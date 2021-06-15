HumanFirst Awarded As Technology Pioneer By World Economic Forum

- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanFirst , the company leading advancements in decentralized clinical trials and distributed, virtual healthcare, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". HumanFirst, formerly Elektra Labs, helps 22 of the 25 leading pharmaceutical companies safely, effectively and equitably support clinical trials at home.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Andrea "Andy" Coravos of HumanFirst will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. HumanFirst will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome HumanFirst to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "HumanFirst and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It's wonderful to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said HumanFirst CEO Andy Coravos. "We are on a mission to give humans more agency over their health and wellness, ensuring that healthcare at home is as reliable and trustworthy as it is within the hospital or the research site. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About HumanFirst: HumanFirst enables safe, effective, and equitable healthcare operations at home. Previously known as Elektra Labs, HumanFirst acts as a command center with an API-based infrastructure, enabling decentralized trials and distributed care that are as trustworthy as those within hospitals and research sites. HumanFirst was founded in 2017, has been featured in dozens of publications and medical journals, and has received funding from several prominent health, bioscience and tech investors as well as the National Science Foundation and the Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship, and more than 30 angel investors. For more information on HumanFirst, visit GoHumanFirst.com or follow HumanFirst on Twitter , LinkedIn , Medium and Facebook .

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

