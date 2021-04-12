Humana Selected By State Of Ohio To Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries who live throughout Ohio starting in early 2022.

Humana will serve adults and children across the state of Ohio with the goal of helping them improve their health and well-being through a holistic, value-based approach to care that goes beyond traditional clinical care.

"It is an honor to be entrusted to serve Ohioans covered by Medicaid through an individualized and coordinated approach to care that considers the whole person," said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. "Humana is proud to have served Ohio communities for more than a quarter century, and we share with the Ohio Department of Medicaid a deep commitment to increasing access to care and to improving health outcomes, particularly with the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and other public health challenges facing Ohioans."

Humana is one of at least 6 health plans selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will offer an initial two-year term of service, with the option of renewal terms thereafter.

More than 566,000 Ohioans currently have health coverage through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana.

In addition, Humana is proud to be a community partner in Ohio by addressing social determinants of health through its Bold Goal program. The Bold Goal is Humana's population health strategy to improve the health of people it serves, and Cincinnati is one of Humana's official Bold Goal communities.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons™. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members.

Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 800,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supports‐based framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and well‐being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product of Humana Health Plan, Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

