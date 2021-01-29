Humana Selected By Oklahoma Health Care Authority To Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state, starting later this year.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report has been selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state, starting later this year. Humana's Medicaid division, Humana Healthy Horizons, will administer the coverage in Oklahoma.

Through SoonerSelect, the Oklahoma Medicaid managed care program - focused on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and Medicaid Expansion populations - Humana will serve children and adults across the state with the goal of improving their health and well-being.

"Humana is honored to have been chosen to serve Oklahomans covered under the state's new Medicaid managed care program," said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. "We look forward to partnering with the state to bring forward an individualized approach to care that considers the physical and mental well-being of beneficiaries, as well as the critical social determinants that impact the population. We're proud to have served Oklahoma communities for more than three decades, and we share with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority a deep commitment to delivering quality health care services to Oklahomans who need it most."

Humana is one of four plan administrators selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will take effect later this year, with the option of renewal terms thereafter.

"Humana looks forward to partnering with the state and addressing the comprehensive whole person health needs of Oklahomans," said Joseph Fairbanks, CEO of Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma. "We have a longtime commitment to enhancing health; through our collaboration with the state, we look forward to supporting Oklahomans as they face the personal and public health challenges ahead."

Humana currently serves a total of more than 270,000 Oklahomans, across multiple business lines. The company provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in Oklahoma. Humana also administers health care coverage for members of the military, military retirees and their dependents through the federal TRICARE program. Humana's participation in Oklahoma's new Medicaid program will allow the company to bring its services to more Oklahomans across the state.

In addition, Humana is proud to be a community partner in Oklahoma and we're addressing urgent and long-term community needs. During 2020, Humana invested nearly $1 million in relief to six local organizations that face an unprecedented demand from Oklahomans in need of critical services.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons™. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D‐SNPs, and PDPs.

Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 800,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supports‐based framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and well‐being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product of Humana Health Plan, Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005593/en/