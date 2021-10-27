Humana Healthy Horizons Launches Louisiana Statewide Mobile Clinic Initiative With Ochsner Health

From New Orleans to Baton Rouge to Lafayette, Shreveport and surrounding rural areas, two new mobile clinics will soon bring a wide variety of health services to thousands of Louisianans.

From New Orleans to Baton Rouge to Lafayette, Shreveport and surrounding rural areas, two new mobile clinics will soon bring a wide variety of health services to thousands of Louisianans. It's all part of a new initiative introduced by Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report, and Ochsner Health.

Humana Healthy Horizons has committed $400,000 to the mobile clinics, which will be operated by Ochsner and will travel up to six days a week, throughout the year, to vulnerable and underserved areas of Louisiana where there is an increased need for both physical and behavioral health care.

"Humana and Ochsner have a strong working relationship and solid longtime track record of helping Louisianans achieve their best health so it is a natural progression for us to team up for this important initiative," said John Barger, President, Humana Medicaid. "The mobile clinics will help increase access to quality care for adults and children in both underserved areas of Louisiana's cities and rural areas. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing recovery from Hurricane Ida and other recent storms, it's a critical time to invest in our health care infrastructure while delivering solutions to address health inequities."

The mobile clinics will offer biometric and cancer screenings; provide educational opportunities, including classes about nutrition, physical activity, tobacco-free living and mental health; and connect Louisianans to health care resources. Additionally, the clinics may offer physical exams, blood work, vaccinations and immunizations, access to telehealth and will be used to provide disaster recovery services for Louisianans in areas hardest hit.

"We're grateful to Humana for their generosity and commitment to creating a healthier state," said Warner L. Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. "Many members of our community face challenges that prevent or delay them from receiving routine care, getting lifesaving screenings or treating chronic health conditions. These mobile units break down barriers and deliver critical services to people who may not have convenient access to health care. This is an innovative solution to obstacles that prevent people from living long, healthy lives."

"As a lifelong Louisianan, I am so grateful for this opportunity for Humana to provide Ochsner's world-class health and wellness services to Louisianans who may not have the transportation or time to visit a health care provider," said Angela Wiggins Harris, Louisiana Population Health Director, Humana. "Humana has for many years been such an integral part of the many Louisiana communities it serves, and this is a new approach to help fulfill our commitment to help Louisianans become healthier."

The mobile clinics will be fully operational later this month.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons™. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D‐SNPs, and PDPs.

Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for more than 800,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supports-based framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org .

