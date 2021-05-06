Humana Healthy Horizons Invests $1.75 Million In No Kid Hungry To Address Food Insecurity For Kids And Families

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report, today announces a new partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Providing a $1.75 million investment, Humana Healthy Horizons will work with No Kid Hungry to sustain healthier communities through grants to schools and community organizations, along with food education and resources needed to address childhood hunger.

Through this new "Family is More" initiative, Humana Healthy Horizons and No Kid Hungry will work with school districts to provide meals to kids and equip multi-generational families with food and nutrition education to support healthy eating and wellbeing.

"No Kid Hungry's mission aligns with Humana's commitment to helping the people and communities that need it most," said John Barger, Humana's Medicaid President. "We're proud to join No Kid Hungry in the fight to end childhood hunger, and we look forward to making an impact together."

During a time when hunger rates have spiked across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new initiative aims to provide critical resources for children and families in need today, while also building capacity to support them in the years to come.

"Over the past year, countless families have faced hunger in new and deepened ways due to the COVID-19 crisis," said Tom Nelson, President and CEO at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "It is imperative that we address these families' immediate needs, and also equip them with tools to sustain them through the pandemic's recovery and beyond. Humana's support is playing a critical role in this important work and we're grateful for the partnership."

The Family is More initiative will impact families across seven states including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

