Humana Foundation Donates $500,000 To Support Disaster Recovery In The Wake Of Hurricane Ida

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $500,000 towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report for the past 40 years, is donating $500,000 towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. This giving is part of The Foundation's commitment to supporting communities in crisis through Disaster Philanthropy.

Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast on August 29, leaving at least one million without power, over 400,000 without water, and a yet to be known impact on loss of life and home. As the city and the surrounding areas begin the process of cleaning up, affected communities need assistance meeting basic needs including food, water, medical care and shelter. Because of the crisis situation created by this hurricane, the Humana Foundation is donating $500,000 to help with relief and recovery efforts. An initial $300,000 will be allocated to the following organizations to meet immediate needs:

Because additional needs will emerge in the days and weeks ahead, an additional $200,000 has been dedicated to address the crisis as it evolves. "Times of challenge reinforce the importance of caring for one another, and we are dedicated to providing relief during this difficult time," said The Humana Foundation Interim CEO Caraline Coats. "We are donating to organizations on the ground in Louisiana who understand what the community is experiencing and are able to deliver the care so desperately needed right now."

Beyond this donation, Humana Inc. is taking steps to further support those affected by Hurricane Ida. These actions include:

For all affected members, Humana has suspended referrals and prior authorization requirements for acute, post-acute, outpatient and physician services.

Humana is providing affected members who need to seek care out-of-network with the same cost-sharing they would get from an in-network health care provider or facility.

For its pharmacy members, Humana has suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations.

For members and non-members alike, Humana as established a free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services for anyone who may need help and support to cope with the disaster and its consequences. You can reach Humana's work / life program counselors and specialists by phone at 1-888-673-1154) (TTY: 711), who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide confidential assistance to those who need help.

For employees and their families, our crisis response teams have set up sites in areas of Louisiana impacted by significant power and water outages to distribute food and water and provide temporary shelter for employees to charge mobile phones and cool off.

For Humana members and the community at large, Humana is mobilizing bulk shipments of shelf-stable meals and water to centralized locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

"So many of our Louisiana friends and neighbors are suffering as we work to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most devastating storms in U.S. history," said Humana Gulf States Medicare President Matt Berger. "As a lifelong Louisianan, I am so grateful that Humana and The Humana Foundation are stepping up to contribute to the hurricane relief and recovery efforts. Humana has a longtime history in the state of Louisiana and a strong commitment to the health of Louisianans in the many communities we serve."

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation's leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., The Humana Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of each person, each community, the environment, and the collective healthcare system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005225/en/