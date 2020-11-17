Humana Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings In Washington

Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla, and Franklin counties will now have more Medicare Advantage health plan coverage options during the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) thanks to Humana.

Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla, and Franklin counties will now have more Medicare Advantage health plan coverage options during the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) thanks to Humana.

During the AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, Medicare beneficiaries in Benton, Walla Walla and Franklin Counties can now enroll in a Humana Gold Plus HMO Medicare Advantage plan with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021, in addition to the Humana plans previously offered in the area.

Humana's Medicare Advantage HMO plan members in Benton and Franklin counties will have access to a variety of health systems and physician offices including providers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Health, Prosser Memorial Health, and Trios Health. HMO plan members in Walla Walla County will have access to a number of providers such as those at Providence Health System, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Walla Walla Clinic.

Humana will offer the following plans in these three counties in 2021: Humana Gold Plus HMO plan, HumanaChoice PPO plan, Humana Honor PPO MA Only plan, and Humana Value Plus HMO plan.

These Humana plans provide people with Medicare in these Washington counties with affordable alternatives to Original Medicare only, or Original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these Medicare Advantage plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of Original Medicare, as well as prescription drug coverage on most plans along with added benefits and important financial protections.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans offer many benefits and services. Some examples include the choice of a primary care physician in the plan network; $0 or low monthly plan premiums; low co-payments for doctor visits and annual routine physicals; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; a network of physicians, specialists and hospitals; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world.

"Humana believes it's important for people with Medicare to find the right health care and wellness solutions for them, especially since their needs might change as they age," said Jesse Gamez, Humana's Intermountain Region Medicare President. "We've listened to what people with Medicare in Washington want, and used our experience in health benefits to offer more options that fit their health needs at every stage in their health care journey."

For more information about enrolling in any Humana plans, visit Humana.com/Medicare or call the Humana at 1-800-222-8234 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other plan sponsors.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Y0040_GCHKZAQEN_M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006086/en/