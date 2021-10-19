Humana Expands Footprint, Health Plan Choices In New Jersey

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by once again adding counties in which its 2022 Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are offered in the state.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by once again adding counties in which its 2022 Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are offered in the state. This commitment expands the company's footprint to roughly 95 percent of the state.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Expansion into Three New Counties

For the first time, residents of three New Jersey counties - Ocean and Passaic counties in Northern New Jersey, and Cape May County in Southern New Jersey - can select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during this year's Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021 for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

"Humana is excited to be able to reach additional New Jerseyans by offering Medicare Advantage plans in a total of 20 counties across the state for coverage starting in 2022," said Rich Vollmer, Humana Senior Vice President and Medicare North Division Leader. "Over the last three years, we have worked hard to expand both our network of hospitals and physicians and our Medicare plan offerings to meet the health care and budget needs of New Jerseyans across the state."

Humana's Medicare Advantage plans provide people with Medicare in New Jersey with affordable alternatives to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of original Medicare - as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage on most plans - along with added benefits and important financial protections for their health care costs.

Humana's Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey will offer a variety of options and benefits, including a range of plan premiums ($0 or low monthly premiums); low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world. All plans will include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

Humana Well Dine®, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage's unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person's whole health.

Medicare Advantage plans are focused on coordinating care for those with multiple chronic conditions, helping lead to cost-effective interventions to address the unique health needs of aging or disabled Americans. These are a few reasons why more than 40 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries choose to be covered by Medicare Advantage plans.

For More Information

New Jerseyans seeking more information about enrolling in Humana plans can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana's licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

