Humana Expanding Medicare Advantage Health Plans In 2022 To Address Beneficiaries' Most Important Needs, Delivering Predictable, Affordable And Understandable Health Care

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced details of its 2022 Medicare product offerings, including many Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans that are built to address the needs of diverse populations and people eligible for Medicare who are...

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report today announced details of its 2022 Medicare product offerings, including many Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans that are built to address the needs of diverse populations and people eligible for Medicare who are challenged by critical social determinants of health - such as food security and access to transportation for medical services. Beneficiaries will have new choices through the launch of 72 new plans - 42 Non-SNP MAPD, 3 MA Only, and 27 Special Needs Plans across hundreds of additional U.S. counties.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the health and safety of Humana employees, customers and business partners is the company's top priority. Humana will once again offer online and telephonic enrollment options - in addition to safe in-person sessions for enrollees who prefer to sign up in person - to protect beneficiaries as they explore their health care options during the fall 2021 Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.

For 2022, Humana's Medicare Advantage, or MA plans, and MAPD plans that come with prescription drug coverage are all recommended by USAA - a company known for its member satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military. For the third year in a row, Humana will offer its Humana Honor MA plan, which is available to all people with Medicare and is intended to provide veterans with the health coverage they are looking for. Veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan available in their area.

"After considering the needs of our members and how we could offer them more for 2022, we designed our Medicare plans to address people's whole-life needs - with a particular focus on their most important health care needs and delivering the human care our members expect from Humana," said Alan Wheatley, President, Retail Segment at Humana. "Our 2022 product continuum evolves our Medicare capabilities to meet the personalized needs of individuals across the country as we address health equity in the diverse populations we serve."

Humana has expanded its agent force in order to ensure it can meet people shopping for Medicare plans in more places where they feel comfortable, while aiming to deliver the best possible enrollment experience. When appropriate and safe to do so, Humana will offer contact-free and socially distanced one-on-one appointments with sales agents who are fully vaccinated.

Whether in person or virtually, all enrollment options will connect Medicare beneficiaries with a local licensed sales agent who will listen to understand their care needs and who understands the changing dynamics and safety protocols in the community. Humana will also be prepared to communicate to people with Medicare in 27 different languages.

Additional Highlights of Humana's 2022 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans

For all MAPD members, benefits continue to include $0 telehealth copays for primary care physician (PCP) visits, urgent care and outpatient behavioral health.

For MAPD members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Humana's Part D Senior Savings Model - which Humana calls the Insulin Savings Program - is now included with 429 MAPD plans, up from 268 in 2021 and nationwide on Humana Premier Rx stand-alone prescription drug plans. The program helps qualifying members* save on their diabetes medications. Qualifying members have access to stable $35 or less Select Insulin copays** for an average projected savings of $446 (66%) per year***.

Humana's Healthy Foods Card is now available to almost all members on Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP plans). The Healthy Foods Card provides qualifying members a monthly allowance, depending on location and plan, of $35 to $100. With the Healthy Foods Card, members dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid can purchase approved food and beverages at a variety of national chains, such as Walmart, Kroger (including their brand portfolio), Walgreens and CVS.

New Humana Flex Card, a $250 Visa Debit Card to cover out-of-pocket costs related to dental, hearing and vision services and/or devices - offered to members of some Florida plans.

Humana Honor, a Medicare Advantage plan in its third year and designed with U.S. military veterans in mind, will be available in 47 states, up from 46 in 2021. The Honor plan is available to all Medicare eligible individuals, and Veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan in their area. All Honor plans have $0 monthly premium, feature other benefits that Veterans told us they want like Dental, and all plans also feature a Part B Giveback that puts money back in the monthly Social Security check of enrollees.

Included with most MAPD and DSNP plans are key extra benefits like dental, vision, hearing, an over-the-counter (OTC) allowance, fitness program memberships, and home-delivered meals following an inpatient hospital stay.

New in 2022, the D-SNP Prescription Drug Savings Benefit (PDSB). Many of Humana's DSNP members will have reduced Part D drug copays in 2022 as a result of this benefit.

MAPD and PDP members on many Humana plans have access to preferred mail-order cost sharing at Humana Pharmacy****, where they may enjoy additional savings and the ease of prescriptions being delivered right to their door. Humana Pharmacy is ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Mail Order Pharmacies, four years in a row, by J.D. Power. (Humana Pharmacy received the highest score among mail order pharmacies in the J.D. Power 2018-2019-2020-2021 U.S. Pharmacy Studies of customers' satisfaction with their pharmacy. Visit jdpower.com/awards.)

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for more than 30 years, with nearly 8.6 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as of June 30, 2021. Nearly 4.9 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, people eligible for Medicare can choose Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans for the upcoming year - with coverage that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Humana also offers Medicare Supplement plans in many areas, which can be purchased year-round.

Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare Advantage plans include all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) in addition to offering additional health and wellness benefits and services. Many Medicare Advantage offerings combine medical and prescription drug coverage into one easy-to-use plan.

Humana offers a wide choice of Medicare Advantage plans across the country - from HMOs to local and regional PPOs and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) plans - designed to meet a variety of needs. In 2022, Humana will expand HMO offerings into 115 new counties and introduce LPPO plans in 162 new counties - marking a significant opportunity to serve more than an additional four million Medicare-eligible individuals across the country with these additional Humana plans. This includes plans to expand its D-SNP footprint into 268 new counties.

In addition to the features highlighted above, many Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

Coverage for Medicare Parts A and B, with predictable copayments and no deductibles for many services.

Part D prescription drug coverage (Medicare Advantage plans without Part D prescription coverage are also available).

Maximum out-of-pocket protection - on all Humana Medicare Advantage plans.

Programs designed to improve health and manage chronic conditions.

In 2022, most Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to have access to Go365 TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps to improve and continue their healthy behaviors.

In addition, eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members who need help remaining independent at home have access to their own personal care manager through Humana At Home SM. Humana At Home Care Managers will call qualifying Medicare Advantage members regularly and provide personalized education and assistance in accessing resources for medications, transportation and more.

Eligible members leaving a hospital who are at high risk of being readmitted can get help from Humana at Home Care Managers in accessing the support they need to make the transition back home as smooth as possible.

Stand-Alone Prescription Drug Plans

For 2022, Humana will again offer a co-branded prescription drug plan with Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies called Humana Walmart Value Rx. Humana will also offer the Humana Premier Rx and Humana Basic Rx stand-alone prescription drug plans nationally. The Humana Premier Plan will continue to participate in the Part D Senior Savings Model, which Humana calls the Insulin Savings Program. This program offers low-cost, predictable copayments on select insulins through the first three stages of the Part D prescription drug benefit.

Additionally, Humana's PDP network provides access to more than 60,000 pharmacies across the country, including Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Sam's Club (no membership required), Publix, Kroger Health and its family of pharmacies, Harris Teeter, HEB, and Costco (no membership required).

For More Information

For more information about Humana's 2022 Medicare offerings, visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

*To qualify, members must be enrolled in a Humana Premier Rx PDP plan or participating Medicare Advantage Plan and prescribed a Part D Select Insulin. Members who receive Extra Help and are enrolled in a plan with an ISP benefit are not eligible for ISP. Members in a Group Medicare plan are not eligible. Part B insulin (pumps) are not included in this Part D benefit.

**Per 30-day supply through the Coverage Gap at all standard cost-sharing pharmacies. See the plan's Prescription Drug Guide for a list of Select Insulins.

***"Part D Senior Savings Model," Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, last accessed 7/31/2021, https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/part-d-senior-savings-model

**** Other pharmacies are available in our network.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

No amounts on the Healthy Foods Card can be used to purchase Medicare-covered prescriptions or services, nor can it be converted to cash.

Limitations on telehealth services, also referred to as virtual visits or telemedicine, vary by state. These services are not a substitute for emergency care and are not intended to replace your primary care provider or other providers in your network. Any descriptions of when to use telehealth services are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please refer to your evidence of coverage for additional details on what your plan may cover or other rules that may apply.

The Humana Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) pharmacy network includes limited lower-cost, preferred pharmacies in urban areas of CT, DE, IA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SD, WY; suburban areas of CA, CT, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, ME, MN, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NY, PA, PR, RI, VT, WV; and rural areas of AK, IA, MN, MT, ND, NE, SD, VT, WY. There are an extremely limited number of preferred cost share pharmacies in urban areas in the following states: DE, MA, ME, MN, MS, ND, NY; suburban areas of: MT and ND; and rural areas of: ND. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call Customer Care at 1-800-281-6918 (TTY: 711) or consult the online pharmacy directory at Humana.com.

Y0040_GCHLDZQEN_M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005105/en/