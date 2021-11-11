Humana Earns Designation As #1 Large Company Military Friendly Employer

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it has been named the #1 Military Friendly Employer in the nation in the large company category by Viqtory Media for the second year in a row.

"Humana is deeply honored to have again been ranked as the top Military Friendly Employer in the nation," said Brent Densford, President, Humana Military. "Humana not only takes an immense amount of pride in being a TRICARE administrator and serving the health and well-being needs of six million military members, retirees and their families, but also in being a top employer for veterans and military spouses. As an organization we are committed to serving those who serve, whether it be through our government partnerships or through direct employment of military members."

Since launching the Veterans Hiring Initiative in 2011, Humana has hired more than 6,100 veterans and military spouses.

This is the second year in a row that Humana has been named the #1 Military Friendly Employer in the nation in the large company category, the first time in the award's history that any company has achieved this honor. Additionally, Viqtory Media also ranked Humana in the top ten on their list of Military Friendly Spouse Employers and gave it a Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Rating.

Humana has a longstanding history of supporting the military community through the TRICARE health program. The company has been a proud partner of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) for 25 years, where it has administered the TRICARE program for military members, retirees and their families in the 32-state East Region. Since their partnership with the DHA began in 1996, Humana has worked tirelessly to create better health outcomes and simpler experiences for TRICARE beneficiaries, while supporting DHA's mission of a medically ready force.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

