Humana Announces Value-Based Agreement With Allina Health In Minnesota

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report, a leading health and well-being company, and Allina Health are expanding their existing agreement to focus on value-based care for Humana's Medicare Advantage members in Minnesota.

This multi-year agreement, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, is in keeping with Humana's long-standing commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person's unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

"This value-based agreement for Humana Medicare Advantage members is an important part of helping our members achieve their best health," Chuck Dow, VP, Humana's Medicare Regional President for Minnesota. "We're excited to share with Allina Health a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving patient health outcomes in Minnesota."

Humana offers HMO-POS and local PPO plans in Minnesota to meet a variety of individual health care needs, including plans that include $0 premiums, rich supplemental benefits, and top-ranked customer experience for insurance companies based on the 2021 Forrester CX Index. In June, Humana ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forrester's proprietary 2021 US CX Index™ survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 85,000 US survey respondents from 13 industries.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care and emergency medical transportation services.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the Humana network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

