Humana And AtlantiCare Sign Medicare Network Agreement In Southeastern New Jersey

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report has signed an agreement with integrated healthcare system AtlantiCare that offers in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking care at the system's hospital campuses in Atlantic City and Pomona, and at its outpatient facilities across southeastern New Jersey.

Now in effect, the contract adds in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members at facilities that include AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Atlantic City and Mainland campuses, AtlantiCare Urgent Care centers, and AtlantiCare Surgery centers.

The agreement also provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking care from primary care and specialty clinicians employed by AtlantiCare.

"Humana is pleased to expand in-network care options in southeastern New Jersey, particularly as we try and help our members stay as healthy as possible during these challenging times," said Humana Regional Medicare President Eric Bohannon. "We value the opportunity to work with a health system that traces its history back more than 120 years, and which shares our commitment to the health and well-being of the people we serve."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

