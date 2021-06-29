Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market With COVID-19 Impact And Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the human capital management (HCM) solutions market to register a CAGR of about 10%.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the human capital management (HCM) solutions market to register a CAGR of about 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for automated recruitment processes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Application

Core HR



Talent



Workforce

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the human capital management (HCM) solutions market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market size

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market trends

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market industry analysis

The increased popularity of advanced workforce analytics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from open-source software may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the human capital management (HCM) solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Core HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Talent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Workforce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Talentia Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

