HUM Nutrition Launches CALM SWEET CALM™ Gummies Formulated With Clinically Proven Ingredients To Manage The Effects Of Daily Stress

77 percent of people report stress that affects their physical health and 73 percent of people report stress that affects their mental health, according to The American Institute of Stress

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness brand HUM Nutrition, the leader in the beauty vitamin and supplement category, launches its latest revolutionary product CALM SWEET CALM ™, a vegan gummy formulated with Ashwagandha root and L-theanine to reduce and control symptoms of stress.

According to the American Institute of Stress, for about half of all Americans, stress levels are getting worse rather than better. While it is impossible to eliminate outside stressors, there are ways to better control stress and its effects on your mind and body. Continuing to answer the needs of its consumers, HUM Nutrition has created its latest gummy, CALM SWEET CALM™, using clinically proven ingredients with a natural sour cherry flavor.

Uma Naidoo, MD, Nutritional Psychiatrist, Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and author of This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More, says that "studies provide good evidence that we should be using Ashwagandha to help those suffering with anxiety, particularly those who wish to use a natural ingredient."

Ashwagandha root extract is an adaptogen proven in clinical studies to reduce stress over time. Reduced stress symptoms include improved focus and concentration, increased ability to stay calm in stressful situations, and lower cortisol levels. In addition, L-Theanine is an amino acid not commonly found in regular diets. It is proven to boost mood and improves relaxation without drowsiness.

"In fact," she continues, "a recent double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study shows that after 8 weeks, those who took Ashwagandha had much lower levels on the Perceived Stress Scale and found a significant decrease in their Serum Cortisol Levels."

As the body perceives stress, the adrenal glands make and release the hormone cortisol into the bloodstream. While cortisol is stimulated by the body's natural fight or flight response, the release of cortisol over prolonged periods of time can have long-term, damaging effects on the mind and body including headaches, weakened immune system, digestive problems, anxiety, depression, poor skin health, weight gain and issues with sleep. In fact, 48 percent of people have trouble sleeping because of stress.

Dr. Uma agrees that "the use of key ingredients Ashwagandha root coupled with L-Theanine has shown to provide some relief from symptoms of daily stress."

The cherry on top? CALM SWEET CALM™ are the first potent Ashwagandha gummies that deliver great results and great taste. Typically, Ashwagandha tastes bitter, making it unpleasant to swallow and take consistently. HUM Nutrition's natural sour cherry flavor covers the bitter taste, making it a delicious and convenient solution for anyone seeking support for stress.

As with all HUM products, CALM SWEET CALM™ gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO and sustainably sourced with no artificial colors or preservatives.

CALM SWEET CALM™ retails at $30 and will be featured on www.humnutrition.com and at Sephora , HUM's exclusive launch partner.

