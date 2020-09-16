Hugs Botanically Based CBD Eye Serum Is At The Forefront Of Natural Skincare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and beauty company, Hugs Wellness launches their designer CBD products. Though all of their products have received glowing customer reviews, one of their most distinct innovations is a line of organic, herbal-infused CBD beauty products, specifically Hugs Eye Serum.

This botanical eye serum applies CBD in addition to other natural ingredients on the skin around the eyes, where dark circles and puffiness is most present. CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is known for its therapeutic, and tension-relieving properties, but it is also tested as a natural skincare ingredient.

Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid, a chemical found in the cannabis plant. There are over 100 different cannabinoids, but CBD is extracted and used mainly for its medical properties. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it will not induce a "high" like its fellow cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). While many CBD products on the market do contain a nominal amount of THC, the THC in Hugs products is completely undetectable, making it safe for a broader audience.

Hugs has been successful in their ability to not only use high-quality CBD in their products but to combine CBD with other natural ingredients that help boost the beneficial effects. For example, Hugs Eye Serum also contains aloe vera, for healing moisture, swiss apple stem cells, honeysuckle, and two clinically-proven peptide blends to ensure effectiveness.

Hugs Wellness is based Austin, Texas where they have received notoriety for selling premium yet affordable CBD products. Hugs attempts to keep their price points customer-friendly in order to make their products available to a wider audience. And it seems that their customer-focused attitude has paid off, garnering them both industry respect and a host of positive customer reviews.

For both the CBD and beauty industry, quality products with proven efficacy can be few and far between. In a market that often values repetition over innovation, sometimes natural products feature limited clinical research. But for Hugs, research is a part of their promise to the consumer, to keep them well-informed on the latest in not only CBD skincare, but natural and effective skincare products as a whole.

Along with Hugs Eye Serum, the company also carries CBD products for every type of customer, from gummies and tinctures to bath bombs, soothing face oils, as well as their signature relief rub. Creating products utilizing botanical ingredients entails greater time spent developing formulas with synergistic ingredient combinations, but for Hugs that investment of time has been noticed and applauded by their loyal customers.

Hugs currently has their products for sale online through buycbd.co as well as additional third-party e-commerce retailers across the web. Hugs is a brand to watch in 2020 as they continue to expand their presence across brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers.

