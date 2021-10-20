Hugh B. McCormick Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

YORKTOWN, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh B. McCormick is being recognized as a Distinguished Attorney for his outstanding work in the field of Law and in acknowledgment of his work at Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, LC.

As a Trial Lawyer and Partner with Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, Mr. McCormick has been helping clients since 1994. Over his 27 years with the firm, he has helped innumerable clients find justice. Families and individuals who have their lives impacted by mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung diseases seek out Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein for their expertise in this area.

Mr. McCormick has spent his career litigating and trying asbestos-related lung disease cases in US Federal and State Courts. He has represented shipyard workers, Navy sailors, local members of his community, and other individuals and families seeking compensation for the devastating results of corporate greed.

Growing up in Newport News, VA, Mr. McCormick is familiar with the area's shipbuilding heritage dating back to the 1800s. The area is well known for building and repairing aircraft carriers submarines and other US Navy Ships, often using asbestos-containing materials to construct these vessels. As a result, many workers in the area have suffered illnesses from their asbestos exposure. Over his 27 years at Patten, Wornom, Hatten & Diamonstein, Mr. McCormick has represented many members of his local community, including friends, church members, and parents of his schoolmates who have been victims of unsafe manufacturing practices.

Mr. McCormick is certified to practice in the Supreme Court of Virginia, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Mr. McCormick attended Washington & Lee University, where he studied General Biology from 1985-1989. He then obtained his Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University - Claude W. Pettit College of Law.

He maintains memberships with the Virginia State Bar, the American Association for Justice, the Newport News Bar Association, and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, where he was a member of the Board of Governors from 2006-2010.

Mr. McCormick has received recognitions from Best Lawyers in America- 27th Edition, Super Lawyers, and was awarded the AV Coveted Rating with the Martindale - Hubbell Legal Directory.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth P. McCormick.

