Hudson Valley & Catskills Region Real Estate Brokerage Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's Agents Recognized By Peers And Consumers For Three Prestigious Regional Honors In 2020

2020 was a banner year for real estate in the Hudson Valley & Catskills region of Upstate New York and an honor-filled year for Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, Ulster and Greene Counties' long-time #1 selling real estate brokerage.*

KINGSTON, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a banner year for real estate in the Hudson Valley & Catskills region of Upstate New York and an honor-filled year for Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, Ulster and Greene Counties' long-time #1 selling real estate brokerage.* First, Coldwell Banker Village Green was selected by Hudson Valley consumers as the best Real Estate Firm in Hudson Valley Magazine's "The Best of The Hudson Valley" survey. Second, Associate Real Estate Broker Mary Ann Miller was honored as 2020 REALTOR® of the Year by the Ulster County Board of REALTORS®. This week, Associate Real Estate Broker Angela Lanuto was named Columbia Greene Board of REALTORS® 2020 REALTOR® of the Year.

The REALTOR® of the Year is selected by a committee of REALTOR® peers which includes past recipients. The award is given for outstanding service to the board, the Real Estate industry and the community based on high principles, faithfulness to the REALTORS® Code of Ethics and good business practices with other agents and the public. Board, civic and business activities and the agents' commitment to their real estate education are all considered. Sales statistics are also evaluated. Both Angela Lanuto and Mary Ann Miller were selected by their colleagues as real estate exemplars.

Named Rookie of the Year in 2012 by the Columbia Greene Board of REALTORS® and by CBVGR, Lanuto says, "I love what I do and all the people I get to meet and build relationships with. Every day is different, and no matter how many years you are in this business, there is always something new to learn. This past year it was more important than ever to make sure everyone felt knowledgeable about what was going on in our ever-changing world and real estate market."

Angela is a past-president and a past-director of the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS Board of Directors and was a director at CGBR from 2014-2019. Some of Angela's awards include the Coldwell Banker International President's Circle Award, the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society Award, the Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Catskill Top Producer Award 2018, 2019; and the Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society Award.

Mary Ann Miller has been top producer in the Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Kingston office seven times in nine years and was a director of the Ulster County Board of REALTORS® in 2019. She won a Realtor Spirit award in 2013 and Good Vibrations award in 2014 and is the 2015, 2016 and 2017 winner of the International Sterling Society Award from Coldwell Banker.

"The Realtor of the Year award was a great honor," says Miller. "Especially rewarding were the emails, calls and Facebook comments I received from friends and clients but mostly from my fellow agents from Ulster County. Trying to keep a happy medium with both those groups is an art of its own, and something I continue to strive for."

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's executive team credits the company's agents' work ethic with the win for Best Real Estate Firm for 2020 from Hudson Valley Magazine. Candida Ellis, Principal Broker, and Guy Barretta, Chief Operating Officer, said, "Thank you all so much for this great honor. We couldn't be more excited about being acknowledged by the people we work with every day in these flourishing communities. On behalf of all our talented and hardworking agents who are out in the field every day, we would like to say thank you so much, and we look forward to working with you in the future."

*County sales statistics per Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS & Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS Statistics 2011-2020.

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is an independently owned Coldwell Banker franchise with six offices in Ulster, Greene and Dutchess Counties, NY. VillageGreenRealty.com | Blog | Facebook| LinkedIn | YouTube

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudson-valley--catskills-region-real-estate-brokerage-coldwell-banker-village-green-realtys-agents-recognized-by-peers-and-consumers-for-three-prestigious-regional-honors-in-2020-301217853.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty