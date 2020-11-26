Hudson's Bay And PayBright Team Up To Offer Canadian Shoppers New Buy Now, Pay Later Option On Thebay.com

Canadian shoppers are now able to shop for their favourite apparel, accessories, home goods, and beauty products today, and pay later in 4 interest-free, biweekly installments.

Canadian shoppers are now able to shop for their favourite apparel, accessories, home goods, and beauty products today, and pay later in 4 interest-free, biweekly installments.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - PayBright, Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans, today announced its partnership with one of Canada's most beloved brands: Hudson's Bay . Customers shopping the latest apparel, accessories, home, and beauty on thebay.com now have the option to buy now and pay over time in four easy, interest-free, biweekly installments. This new payment method is launching just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The e-commerce launch of PayBright arrives as Hudson's Bay optimizes customer service to help Canadians with their holiday shopping through digital assistants, dedicated service desks, and curbside pickup. Offering PayBright complements these customer-first initiatives, meeting consumer demand both for high-quality products and flexible payment options during the peak shopping season and beyond.

"Thebay.com is one of Canada's largest e-commerce sites and we are committed to providing all Canadians with the best shopping experience in the country, from start to finish," says Adam Powell, SVP, OMNI Customer Experience, Hudson's Bay. "PayBright gives payment flexibility to millions of shoppers and we're thrilled to deliver that service in time for the holiday shopping season."

"Launching PayBright's buy now, pay later option with Canada's most iconic retailer is incredibly exciting for us," says Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "We're proud to partner with Hudson's Bay to ensure more Canadians can shop thebay.com and pay in a way that better suits their financial needs, especially during the holiday season. Hudson's Bay is joining thousands of other Canadian retailers who are already seeing the benefits of offering PayBright to their customers."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Wayfair, Groupe Dynamite, Dyson, Oakley, Steve Madden, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

SOURCE PayBright