Hudson RPO Celebrates Recognition On HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List As A Top RPO Provider In APAC And EMEA

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) - Get Hudson Global, Inc. Report (the "Company"), announced today it has ranked among HRO Today magazine's Baker's Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers in APAC and EMEA.

In this year's regional report, Hudson RPO ranked 3rd overall in APAC and 4th overall in EMEA. In both regions, Hudson RPO ranked 1st in breadth of service. This year marks the 9th consecutive year Hudson RPO has been recognized as a top RPO provider in APAC and its 5th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in EMEA.

The annual RPO Baker's Dozen list reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker's Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

"We are honored to be included on the Baker's Dozen lists for top RPO providers in both APAC and EMEA. I am proud of the world-class service we have continued to deliver to our clients throughout the global pandemic as workplace fundamentals changed drastically. To have ranked so highly on breadth of service in both regions is a testament to our team's continued hard work and commitment to our clients," said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

Results of the Baker's Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson Global, Inc.Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide.

