Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hudson Pacific") (HPP) - Get Report today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2021.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

