Hudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andre Lauzon as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 4, 2022. He replaces Cashel Meagher, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, who has provided notice that he will be leaving the company to pursue other interests. Mr. Lauzon, who is currently the Vice President of Hudbay's Arizona Business Unit, has been working closely with Mr. Meagher over the past several years on key growth projects in Manitoba and Arizona and his appointment ensures a seamless transition in accordance with the company's succession plan as Hudbay continues to pursue its growth objectives.

"Andre's appointment demonstrates the deep operational and technical bench strength at Hudbay. His promotion reflects both his readiness and his valued expertise and comes at an opportune time as our operations are embarking on a period of significant production and cash flow growth with the recent completion of our major brownfield investment programs. We look forward to having Andre play a key role in delivering our next stage of growth with our leading organic pipeline," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for Cashel's contributions in various roles at Hudbay over the past 13 years, including his leadership in building our South America business, and we wish him well in his future endeavours. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented, effective and innovative operating and technical teams under Andre's leadership."

Mr. Lauzon joined Hudbay in 2016 and has held strategic and operational leadership roles in Manitoba, where he served as Vice President of the Manitoba Business Unit until 2018, and in his current role where he oversees the company's U.S. business. Mr. Lauzon has over 25 years of mining industry experience in technical, operational and executive management roles at global mining companies, including Vale Inco where he provided technical expertise to the company's global base metal mines and managerial oversight for various milling and mining operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Geology and a Master of Science specialization in Geostatistics from Laurentian University.

Hudbay also announces the promotion of Candace Brûlé to Vice President of Investor Relations where Ms. Brûlé will continue to lead the company's investor and media communication activities. Ms. Brûlé joined Hudbay in 2010 in a corporate development role and has been executing the company's investor relations program since 2014 and the company's media relations activities since 2019. Ms. Brûlé has nearly 15 years of experience in capital markets, corporate development and investor relations in the mining sector. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours) degree from the University of Waterloo.

